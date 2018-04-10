OKC teacher not in support of walkout, wants kids back in class

OKLAHOMA CITY - An Oklahoma City teacher is speaking up by claiming the state wide walkout needs to end because teachers have gotten what they asked for.

Thousands of teachers at the Capitol once again, but there's one teacher in the crowd, who's not here in support of the walkout, but in support of legislators, and hoping the walkout ends sooner rather than later.

“I know I’m going to be a pariah for speaking out, but so what? Life goes on," said Dr. James Taylor, an Oklahoma City middle school teacher. “We are not going to get more than what’s already there. The legislators can wait the teachers out more than the teachers. At some point it's going to impact our salaries.”

Taylor said he's at the Capitol for a different reason.

“I’m just here to encourage the representatives because they’re being bombarded," Dr. Taylor said. "Teachers are not the only state employees that want raises and want funding.”

Dr. Taylor says that’s it for funding and getting more and more isn’t realistic.

"If that’s what the ultimate goal is then we won’t be back in school until August.”

Jermico Lewis, a Jenks bus driver, agrees.

"A third grader came up to me in Target and asked me when they were going back to school because they depend on school lunches.”

Although many school districts offer meals for students while teachers were at the Capitol, Lewis says some may of not had transportation to the school.

As the walkout is set to enter day eight, Dr. Taylor has advice for teachers listening.

"We need to get back in the schools and teach," Dr. Taylor said. "That’s what we’re contracted for.”

Most districts decide whether or not to cancel class on a day-by-day basis.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: