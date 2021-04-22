Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

OKC police cancel Silver Alert for 81-year-old man

items.[0].image.alt
KJRH
Silver Alert
Posted at 10:10 PM, Apr 21, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-21 23:37:53-04

OKLAHOMA CITY — UPDATE: The Oklahoma City Police Department canceled a Silver Alert for 81-year-old Robert Phillips on Wednesday evening.

Trending Stories:

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 2 News Live 24/7