OKC area beginning to see ice on roadways, ODOT sending crews out

There are no weather-related road closures to report at this time across the state of Oklahoma, according to ODOT, but the agency is still taking precautions.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating highways and bridges in central and southwestern Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, Saturday morning following early morning winter precipitation.

Drivers in this area should be alert to ice on the roadway, go slow and allow extra time for travel.

Motorists are reminded that elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses will become slick before the rest of the roadway.

If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.

