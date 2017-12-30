OKC area beginning to see ice on roadways, ODOT sending crews out

10:50 AM, Dec 30, 2017
There are no weather-related road closures to report at this time across the state of Oklahoma, according to ODOT, but the agency is still taking precautions.

Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating highways and bridges in central and southwestern Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, Saturday morning following early morning winter precipitation.

Drivers in this area should be alert to ice on the roadway, go slow and allow extra time for travel.

Motorists are reminded that elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses will become slick before the rest of the roadway. 
To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call
ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997)
or go to www.okroads.org[okroads.org]. For turnpike information, call the
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com.
If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out.
Out-of-State Road Conditions 
Arkansas                800-245-1672         www.idrivearkansas.com[idrivearkansas.com]
Colorado                 303-639-1111         www.cotrip.org[cotrip.org]
Kansas                   866-511-5368         511.ksdot.org
Missouri                  888-275-6636         www.modot.org[modot.org]
New Mexico            800-432-4269         www.nmroads.com[nmroads.com]
Texas                      800-452-9292         www.drivetexas.org[drivetexas.org]
