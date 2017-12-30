OKC area beginning to see ice on roadways, ODOT sending crews out
10:50 AM, Dec 30, 2017
56 mins ago
There are no weather-related road closures to report at this time across the state of Oklahoma, according to ODOT, but the agency is still taking precautions.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are treating highways and bridges in central and southwestern Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, Saturday morning following early morning winter precipitation.
Drivers in this area should be alert to ice on the roadway, go slow and allow extra time for travel.
Motorists are reminded that elevated surfaces, including bridges and overpasses will become slick before the rest of the roadway. ________________________________________ To check CURRENT ROAD CONDITIONS in Oklahoma, call ODOT's ROAD CONDITIONS HOTLINE at 844-4OK-HWYS (844-465-4997) or go to www.okroads.org[okroads.org]. For turnpike information, call the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority at 877-403-7623 or go to www.pikepass.com. ________________________________________ If drivers must travel out of state they are urged to check area road conditions before heading out. Out-of-State Road Conditions Arkansas 800-245-1672 www.idrivearkansas.com[idrivearkansas.com] Colorado 303-639-1111 www.cotrip.org[cotrip.org] Kansas 866-511-5368 511.ksdot.org Missouri 888-275-6636 www.modot.org[modot.org] New Mexico 800-432-4269 www.nmroads.com[nmroads.com] Texas 800-452-9292 www.drivetexas.org[drivetexas.org] ________________________________________