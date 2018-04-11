OK2Grow's third annual lip sync battle raised thousands of dollars for education

TULSA, Okla. - OK2Grow's third annual lip sync battle raised thousands of dollars on Tuesday evening.

The event was held at the Bond Event Center in downtown with more than 200 people in attendance. Five teams battled it out on stage, including a local media team and Tulsa Tech.

The money will go toward helping youth entrepreneurship, career awareness and Dream It, Do It Oklahoma.

OK2Grow is a "small business-driven workforce development and career pathways nonprofit focused on entrepreneurship, high school completion and career awareness activities."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: