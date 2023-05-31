OK State Supreme Court strikes down 2 abortion ban laws

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma State Supreme Court ruled two laws banning abortion access in the state are unconstitutional Wednesday.

The House Bill would've banned abortion in most cases and the Senate bill would've prohibited abortions after a heartbeat is detected. Governor Kevin Stitt signed both bills after they passed the legislature.

The Court ruled the bills conflicted with previous decisions regarding abortion.

READ MORE: Full decision from Oklahoma State Supreme Court

Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall released this statement regarding the decision:

I am disappointed with today’s ruling from the Oklahoma Supreme Court regarding SB1503 and HB4327. A supermajority of members in both chambers supported this legislation that was signed by the governor.



However, Oklahomans can rest assured that House Republicans will continue to protect the lives of the unborn and pursue legislation that values all life.



Thanks to the leadership of House and Senate Republicans, Oklahoma is one of the most pro-life states in the nation. Today’s ruling won’t change that, and we will continue to be a voice for the voiceless as we strive to protect the right to life in the State of Oklahoma.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --