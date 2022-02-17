OK bill aims to introduce research on 'Magic Mushrooms' as PTSD treatment

TULSA, Okla. — An Oklahoma bill that would help veterans struggling with struggling with PTSD passed a house committee Wednesday. The bill would allow Oklahoma research centers to study the therapeutic effects of psilocybin, the active ingredient found in ‘magic mushrooms.’

Brandon Davis, an Oklahoma veteran, has struggled with PTSD and suicidal thoughts. He served in Afghanistan from 2000 to 2006. Now, he’s among those advocating for this bill to become law.

“The way I've coped with it was mostly alcohol,” Davis said.

Nearly 16 years later, he’s still coping with PTSD. Since returning home, Davis says he’s tried therapy and nearly every medicine to treat the disorder. When all else failed he turned to alcohol.

“I pushed the envelope on that too heavily a few times and I had a suicide attempt in 2019.”

As the father of a 10-year-old boy, he says he’s desperate for an effective treatment. Davis says HB 3174 might be the answer he’s looking for. It would establish clinical trials for psilocybin therapy for veterans.

Rep. Logan Philips of district 24, is a co-author of the bill. He says, “It's specifically aimed at treating mental health issues and PTSD in our veteran population.” As a veteran himself, he wants to help other Oklahoma veterans dealing with PTSD and believes this experimental drug might be the answer.

“Since that time frame, it is much bigger. In fact, Texas passed this law last year. It shows psilocybin is a night and day treatment. It is like turning off a switch for PTSD… It’s a game changer.”

Phillips says there are four Oklahoma universities eager to begin research which provides a glimmer of hope for veterans like Davis. “If it can help, it should be used to help,” Davis said.

The bill now heads to the house floor for a vote.

