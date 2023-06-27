Oil tank catches fire in Mounds, possibly caused by lightning

MOUNDS, Okla. — A tank battery caught fire around 9:30 a.m. just west of 33rd West Avenue on 181st Street near Mounds.

The Glenpool Fire Department said investigators believe the fire might have been caused by lightning.

GFD assisted Mounds fire in the response and said no one was injured or endangered.

The fire is under control as of noon Tuesday.

It's important to note that the oil tank is not located at the tank farm and the fire is not posing any threat to the general public at this time.

