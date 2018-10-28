TULSA, Okla. - A deadly accident is leading to charges of manslaughter against a Sperry man.

The accident happened this morning on Highway 75 just outside of Sperry.

Authorities say Timothy Hayhurst, who was on a motorcycle, died at the scene.

Officials said they found and arrested Roger Stevens for leaving the scene of a fatal crash and manslaughter.

