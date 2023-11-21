OHP trooper completes Route 66 half marathon months after ICU stay

TULSA, Okla. — Nearly eight months after being in the ICU after a motorcycle crash an Oklahoma Highway Patrol captain completed the Route 66 half Marathon on Sunday.

Captain Jack Choate was riding his motorcycle on Brookside when a car improperly turned left hitting him. The crash left Choate with a crushed pelvis according to OHP.

His pelvis was reconstructed but the battle only just begun. Following his week long ICU stay, he spent an additional week at a rehab facility. Nearly a month and a half later he returned to work doing light duty while completing physical therapy.

On June 30 almost four months after the crash he returned to full duty. On November 19, Choate ran and completed the Route 66 half marathon. That is a 13.1 mile race. OHP congratulated the captain on its Facebook page.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

