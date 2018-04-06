OHP talks security during teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma Highway Patrol has dozens of troopers at the Capitol working security during the teacher walkout.

According to Capt. Paul Timmons, crowd control has been their biggest issue, but he said even that has not really been too bad.

Four of the five days of the walkout, OHP has had to restrict access to the Capitol building because it was so crowded.

Capt. Timmons said they are basing their decision off what the Fire Marshal's Office tells them when it comes to crowd size.

Friday, access had to be limited before 7:00 a.m. That is the earliest time of the week.

Capt. Timmons called the walkout an "optimal situation" security-wise for a crowd the size they are seeing at an event that has gone on for as long as it has.

"The teachers have been great since they’ve been here," Capt. Timmons said. "We’ve not had any issues to speak of with the teachers. They’ve been very professional, very courteous and really easy to get along with."

He said there has been about three or four lost children but they have been found relatively quickly.

Other than that, Capt. Timmons said they have just been responding to medical calls.

OHP has made plans to be back at the Capitol for a second week if the walkout continues.

