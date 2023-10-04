Watch Now
OHP searching for 5 missing children, non-custodial mother

Posted at 6:22 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 19:25:43-04

CATOOSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for a mother and five children who went missing around 2 a.m. Tuesday.

OHP says the mother does not have custody of the children and they were last seen in Catoosa.

Troopers are looking for 34-year-old Sabrina Chisum driving a 2006 tan Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

The children are 12-year-old Mackenzie Gillenwater, 13-year-old Ryley Gillenwater, 10-year-old Gabbie Barmhardt, 5-year-old Jay Barmhardt and 3-year-old Jackson Holmberger.

Descriptions of the children are unknown.

If you know of their whereabouts 911.

