Missing Broken Arrow man found

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Max Christensen has been located.

———

Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for Max Christensen, a 75-year-old man with dementia who was last seen in Broken Arrow.

Christensen was last seen on Saturday at around 10:45 p.m.

He was wearing a light grey sweatshirt, a dark blue Tulsa Fire Department ballcap and jeans.

Highway patrol says he is around 5'8, weighs 150 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information related to Christensen, please call 911.

