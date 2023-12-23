OHP issues Endangered Missing Advisory for 6-year-old child

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol on behalf of the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has issued a Endangered Missing Advisory for a 6-year-old boy in Tulsa.

OHP says Jordan Beaver-Rhodd has brown hair and brown eyes and was last scene at an address off of south Quaker Ave.

OHP says Jordan is believed to have been taken by his non-custodial mother and family member.

If you have any information OHP says call 9-11.

