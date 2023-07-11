OHP issues Emergency Missing Advisory for 49-year-old woman

TULSA, Okla — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 49-year-old woman named Darci Ann Sanchez.

OHP says Sanchez was last seen at 10 a.m. on April 25, 2023 in Haileville, Oklahoma.

Sanchez is about 5' 7", weighs 155 pounds, and has black hair and blue eyes.

Troopers said she is epileptic and does not have her medication.

If you see Sanchez, call 911.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

