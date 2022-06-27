OHP issues Amber Alert for at-risk missing juvenile

SPERRY, Okla — According to OHP TJ Parks-Williams has been located.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for an at-risk missing juvenile named "TJ" Muel Parks-Williams.

TJ is 11 years old with brown eyes and brown hair shaved into a mohawk.

He is autistic and non-verbal.

TJ was last seen wearing a light blue swimsuit with sea patterns, a blue sleeveless shirt, with red and white tennis shoes.

He went missing in the Tall Chief Cove area of Skiatook Lake, if seen please call 911.

