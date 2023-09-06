OHP issued an Amber Alert for child abducted in OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 2-year-old who was taken near 4900 N Harvey Parkway.

Authorities are asking for help locating Ryland Penner who was last seen wearing a grey tank top and red shorts.

OHP says he was buckled in a car seat in a blue 2019 Infinity QX5 OK tag JEP370. The car is believed to be stolen with the child inside.

The suspect is said to have taken the vehicle with the child inside. He is described as a white male wearing a dirty grey shirt and dirty blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts please call 911.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol

