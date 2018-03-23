HASKELL, Okla. - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a crash after the driver of a pickup truck plunged into a creek where a bridge washed away in recent floods.

It happened on a E 0830 Rd, east of Haskell, before midnight.

OHP found the truck in the shallow waters of the creek with no driver. Troopers believe the driver hit a dirt berm on the rural road after ignoring a bridge out sign and then plunged into the creek. There are no other signs signaling the end of the road as it approaches the creek.

Officials say there was a woman inside the truck who was able to get out, walk a few miles and call for help. She was taken to the hospital for head and torso injuries, which are non-life threatening.

The woman has been released from the hospital. She and the driver returned to the scene around 6 a.m. to pick up personal items from the truck.

Troopers want to speak to the driver to finish writing the accident report. The truck will be towed away this morning.

Wagoner County officials say they've had a problem lately with road signs being vandalized or stolen, especially in rural areas.

