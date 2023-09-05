OHP located 3-month-old after Amber Alert, father in custody

TULSA, Okla. — Update: OKC police have located the child and have placed the father in custody.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for an abducted 3-month-old from Oklahoma City.

They are looking for Alayah Atkins who is 1'9" and approximately 11 pounds. She has brown hair, and brown eyes and was last seen wearing an orange Nike onesie.

OHP says Alayah was taken by Patrick Alayah (25) a non-custodial parent who left in a 2013 white BMW 328I (4D PC) with OK tag IAA358. The suspect is considered armed an dangerous.

If you have any information on their whereabouts please call 911.

