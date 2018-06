TULSA, Okla. - An investigation is underway into an officer-involved shooting near a Tulsa freeway Saturday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says a trooper pulled over a vehicle around 11:15pm near Admiral Place and Highway 169.

They say a man inside the car ran away.

OHP says shots were fired, which did the hit suspect.

Investigators did find a handgun at the scene.

The suspect is alive, but his name and condition aren't known.

There's no word on the status of the trooper involved.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: