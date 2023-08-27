OHP investigating a fatal rollover crash near Lake Rd and Wells Rd in Skiatook

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol was dispatched to a fatal rollover crash near Wells Rd and Lake Rd by Skiatook Lake.

OHP said 4 people were involved in a truck crash that occurred early afternoon Sunday where one person was pronounced dead.

They did not reveal what caused the crash or the status of the other 3 other passengers in the vehicle.

2 News has a team at the scene and will update you as soon as we have more information.

