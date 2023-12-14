Watch Now
OHP investigates plane crash on 49th W Ave.

Posted at 6:57 PM, Dec 13, 2023
TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash on 49th W Ave. on Wednesday night.

The pilot was the only one on board and was not injured according to OHP. The Flight Avaition Administration was notified of the crash.

2 News crews are working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

