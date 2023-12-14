OHP investigates plane crash on 49th W Ave.

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a plane crash on 49th W Ave. on Wednesday night.
The pilot was the only one on board and was not injured according to OHP. The Flight Avaition Administration was notified of the crash.
2 News crews are working to learn more.
This is a developing story.
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube