OHP asking for public help searching for an endangered missing man

Thomas Powell
Oklahoma Highway Patrol
Thomas Powell
Posted at 7:00 PM, Aug 03, 2023
CHECOTAH, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is searching for an endangered missing man that was last seen around 3:30 Thursday.

OHP reports Thomas Powell went missing around 4270 Rd. and 1160 County Rd. near Checotah, Oklahoma. He was last seen wearing black shorts, a dark grey shirt and black shoes.

He is approximately 6'2". He has brown eyes, no hair and is 53 years old.

If you have any information on his location please call 911.

Thomas Powell

