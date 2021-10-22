Watch
OHP arrest suspect from fatal hit and run last March

Silvia Fuentes
Posted at 10:41 PM, Oct 21, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas — According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Silvia Veronica Fuentes was taken into custody this morning in Houston by Traffic Homicide Investigators and the

FBI for the March 18 death of 24-year-old Jacklyn Dobson. OHP says Dobson was riding her bicycle on US-62, 3 miles west of Tahlequah when she was

struck and killed by a vehicle.

