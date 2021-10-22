OHP arrest suspect from fatal hit and run last March

HOUSTON, Texas — According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Silvia Veronica Fuentes was taken into custody this morning in Houston by Traffic Homicide Investigators and the
FBI for the March 18 death of 24-year-old Jacklyn Dobson. OHP says Dobson was riding her bicycle on US-62, 3 miles west of Tahlequah when she was
struck and killed by a vehicle.
