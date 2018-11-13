OHP: 1 trapped in Muskogee Turnpike crash

Northbound lanes of the Muskogee Turnpike at mile marker 56 closed briefly due to an injury crash Monday night.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed there was someone trapped and crews were working to free them.

We are awaiting an update on the person who was injured.

This is a developing story. We will update when we know more.



