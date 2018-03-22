Officials to remark on investigation into 'significant' eastern Oklahoma drug conspiracy

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- The announcement of arrests and indictments of multiple people involved in a "significant drug conspiracy" will be made Thursday afternoon in Muskogee.

Officials said the conspiracy involves the eastern district of Oklahoma.

A news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

.@USAO_EDOK announces 12 federal indictments after busting up a large Adair Co meth ring. @KJRH2HD pic.twitter.com/X3qVaAaPCR — Tony Russell (@TonyRussellTV) March 22, 2018

Attorney Brian Kuester will deliver remarks on the investigation and arrests in the case.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: