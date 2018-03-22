Officials to remark on investigation into 'significant' eastern Oklahoma drug conspiracy

12:45 PM, Mar 22, 2018
7 mins ago

MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- The announcement of arrests and indictments of multiple people involved in a "significant drug conspiracy" will be made Thursday afternoon in Muskogee.

Officials said the conspiracy involves the eastern district of Oklahoma.

A news conference is set for 1:30 p.m. at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

Attorney Brian Kuester will deliver remarks on the investigation and arrests in the case.

