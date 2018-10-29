Officials seeking tips on missing Oklahoma girl

Cloudy
Authorities are seeking information about a Kansas, Okla., girl who has been missing since Oct. 3.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says Brooklyn Wallace, 15, is 5-feet-10, with brown eyes and brown hair that may be dyed black.
She could be in the Clinton and Elk City area, a news release says.
Anyone with information about the teen is asked to contact the 800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Kansas (Okla.) Police Department at 1-918-253-4531.
