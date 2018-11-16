Officials say body found inside burned mobile home is suspicious

Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton says a body was found inside a burned mobile home on Thursday.

The discovery of the burned body was made after a barn fire.

Authorities believe the death is suspicious, so they called in the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation for help.



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: