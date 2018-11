MUSKOGEE, Okla. -- One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Muskogee on Monday.

The shooting was reported between 2 and 2:30 p.m. at I Don't Care Bar and Grill at 415 West Shawnee Street.

A male suspect was shot and killed by law enforcement officers inside the restaurant. The suspect was reported to have a gun.

The officer was uninjured. Muskogee police are investigating. The restaurant is currently closed.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: