Officials: Okmulgee eighth-grader makes threats to shoot students

OKMULGEE, Okla. -- Okmulgee High School was placed on lockdown Tuesday morning after authorities said an eighth-grade student made threats to "shoot up the school."

Officials are set to provide an update on the shooting at 3:15 p.m.

Officials said a 14-year-old student made the threats during first period Tuesday.

Two students reported the threats, and the school was placed on lockdown.

Police were sent to the scene. The student was interviewed by police and school officials and his home was searched. No weapons were discovered.

The student is being held in police custody pending a court appearance later Tuesday.

Investigators believe that although the student did not have the means to carry out the threat immediately, the threat was credible.

