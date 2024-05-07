Officials close down Barnsdall for search and rescue

BARNSDALL, Okla. — As daylight shines on Barnsdall, we're learning more about the destruction that took place overnight.

Leaders held a press conference at 9:30 a.m. Another update is expected at noon and Gov. Kevin Stitt will be in the town at 4:30 p.m.

Watch the full press conference:

Barnsdall tornado damage update 5/7 9:30 a.m.

Mayor Johnny Kelley said the response was swift as soon as the tornado hit.

"We've had significant damage to a large portion of the town," he said.



One person died, and two others are unaccounted for. Kelley said they're closing down the town to continue search and rescue.

Around 30-40 homes are completely destroyed, he said.

Kelley said he was told the tornado was an EF-4, but that's yet to be confirmed by the National Weather Service.

Some displaced people are being housed at the women's building in Pawhuska.

"There've been people bussed all over," he said. "We're just kinda taken them where we can and doing the best we can for people."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

