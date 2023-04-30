Officials are looking for a walkaway inmate

MCALESTER, Okla. — Police are searching for Kevin Shelman who walked away from jail Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Shelman was serving two 15-year sentences for obscene/threatening phone calls and one 10-year sentence for assault and battery on an officer. If you see Shelman or know where he is, do not approach and call 911.

ODOC

