Officials are looking for a walkaway inmate

Posted at 5:03 PM, Apr 30, 2023
MCALESTER, Okla. — Police are searching for Kevin Shelman who walked away from jail Sunday afternoon around 2:30 p.m.

Shelman was serving two 15-year sentences for obscene/threatening phone calls and one 10-year sentence for assault and battery on an officer. If you see Shelman or know where he is, do not approach and call 911.

