Officer Jared Lindsey inducted into Tulsa Police Officer's Memorial

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Officer’s Memorial has a new inductee. His name is Jared Lindsey.

Lindsey was the chairman of the Tulsa Fraternal Order of Police.

He died of COVID-19 complications in October.

On Sunday afternoon, there was a ceremony to showcase the memorial where Lindsey will forever be honored.

Lindsey’s family sat on the marbled bench engraved with his last name. Two young boys, Lindsey’s children, were held by his tearful wife.

The father and husband was 40 years old at the time of his death. Lindsey contracted the virus while on duty.

His name is the second added to the Tulsa Police Officer’s Memorial in 2020. Craig Johnson’s was added in the summer.

“It’s very important to us for us to be here today. For the families, it’s hard. When we made this memorial, everybody that was here had already been killed previously. Now, sergeant Johnson and officer Lindsey are the first ones since the memorial has been built.”

Before Johnson and Lindsey, the last time the Tulsa Police Department experienced a loss was in ‘96. Dick Hobson was shot and killed while chasing an armed robber.

