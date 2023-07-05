Officer involved shooting under investigation in Bartlesville

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Bartlesville.
It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Madison Blvd.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. 2 News will continue to update as we learn more.
