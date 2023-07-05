Watch Now
Officer involved shooting under investigation in Bartlesville

Posted at 6:44 AM, Jul 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-05 07:44:12-04

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — An officer involved shooting is under investigation in Bartlesville.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday morning in the 1500 block of Madison Blvd.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating. 2 News will continue to update as we learn more.

