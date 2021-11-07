Officer involved shooting leaves one hospitalized

TULSA, Okla — First responders received a call about an individual who crashed a pickup truck into a house.

When police arrived they found a man armed with an ice pick who appeared to be under the influence of an unknown substance.

During the investigation they determined that the subject crashed his own truck into his own home.

When police tried to question the man about the incident he came to the door with a knife and told officers to leave the property.

Officers spoke to the neighbor to get more information on what happened with the crash.

The subject then walked across the street towards police holding a machete above his head.

The man ignored officers commands to drop the weapon, when he was a few yards away from the officers they fired striking him.

Officers secured the subject and started first aid until EMSA arrived.

The subject continued to be combative with EMSA personnel and hospital personnel, he underwent surgery and is in stable condition at this time.

The officers involved will be placed on administrative leave.

