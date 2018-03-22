Man carrying loaded AK-47 rifle shot by Owasso Police

Police say one person was shot

12:06 AM, Mar 22, 2018
48 mins ago
OWASSO, Okla. - 2 Works for You has confirmed Owasso Police shot a man carrying a loaded assault rifle late Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers were called to the area of 151st East Avenue and 108th Place North around 10:30pm. When they arrived, they were confronted by a man carrying a loaded AK-47.

It's unclear what led officers to shoot the man.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

