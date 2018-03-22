OWASSO, Okla. - 2 Works for You has confirmed Owasso Police shot a man carrying a loaded assault rifle late Wednesday night.

Authorities say officers were called to the area of 151st East Avenue and 108th Place North around 10:30pm. When they arrived, they were confronted by a man carrying a loaded AK-47.

It's unclear what led officers to shoot the man.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Download our free app for Apple and Android and Kindle devices.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter:

Like us on Facebook: