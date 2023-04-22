Watch Now
Officer involved shooting in Bixby leaves man dead

BIXBY, Okla. — One man is dead after an officer involved shooting at a Bixby gas station.

It happened at the Kum N Go near 11115 S. Memorial. No officers were injured. Police are still asking people to avoid the area.

2 News Oklahoma crews are on scene and we'll update as we learn more.

