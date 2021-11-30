Officer hurt, police in standoff in east Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers are in a standoff with a person at an apartment complex on Tuesday.
Officers are set up outside the Coves On Memorial Apartments near 11th Street and Memorial.
One officer is injured, but police haven't reported what happened.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
