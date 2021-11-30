Watch
Officer hurt, police in standoff in east Tulsa

Posted at 12:24 PM, Nov 30, 2021
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police officers are in a standoff with a person at an apartment complex on Tuesday.

Officers are set up outside the Coves On Memorial Apartments near 11th Street and Memorial.

One officer is injured, but police haven't reported what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

