Officals: 16-year-old Beggs shooting victim listed critical

BEGGS, Okla. - Okmulgee County Sheriff's Office officials said the 16-year-old victim from Thursday's deadly shooting is still listed in critical condition.

Her 14-year-old sister was hit, but is going to be OK.

The girl's older brother Kayson Toliver, 18, was shot and killed.

The court affidavit released yesterday painted a clear picture of early Thursday morning.

The court record says amy hall told the district attorney.. she "was so sorry" for what she "had done" - admitting to trying to kill her three children and herself.

The 911 call came in at 6:30 a.m. - the caller - a friend of Kayson's who was sleeping in the same bed at the time of the shooting.

When asked for a motive, hall mentioned her ex-husband.. and said part of her thought she was saving her children.

Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice was part of Thursday morning's investigation and reflected on what he had seen.

"Any event like this is a tragedy," Prentice said. "Almost 33 years on this job this is the second scene I've been to where children are the victims at the hands of a parent. It's exceptionally tragic."

The Beggs community is devastated as they went to Friday's football game.. just a day after losing their star running back Toliver.

Beggs went on to score all their points in the second half on the way to victory.. but coach david tenison says the win meant more than what was on the scoreboard.

"I told him they already play the toughest half," Beggs head football coach David Tenison. "That they were through the emotional roller coaster. Relax and go play, that is what kayson wanted them to do."