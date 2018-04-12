OEA to hold news conference at 4 p.m. to provide update on walkout

Fair / Windy
OKLAHOMA CITY -- The Oklahoma Education Association is holding a news conference on Thursday afternoon.
The conference comes on day nine of a statewide teacher walkout over low education funding and teacher pay.
The news conference will be held at 4 p.m. at the Oklahoma Capitol to provide an update on the "next steps" in the teacher walkouts. It will be livestreamed below once it begins:
Many area schools remain closed through Friday.
