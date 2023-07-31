ODWC offers help after Carrie Underwood shares picture of sick river otter

TULSA, Okla. — Carrie Underwood took to social media Monday after a furry friend was discovered in her aunt's yard.

The famous country singer from Checotah, Oklahoma, shared this post, concerned for what looks to be a sick river otter:

This is in my aunt’s yard (in rural Oklahoma). What is it? Anyone got any suggestions? And then, what does she do with it? They think it’s sick… pic.twitter.com/zVTrXaYAQG — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) July 31, 2023

Quick to help with any wildlife in need, the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife offered Underwood some important information to ensure the safety of the otter.

KJRH

Oklahoma's river otter population grew in the 1980s when the ODWC reintroduced the species from Louisiana to eastern Oklahoma. It's most common to see a river otter in the eastern half of the state.

River otters can be around four feet long from head to tail and weigh around 15-20 pounds.

River otters also prefer to be away from civilization, which raises concern for the otter found in Underwood's aunt's yard.

For more information on river otters from the ODWC, click here.



