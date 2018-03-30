OBI blood drive at Oklahoma Bob Moore Auto Group locations helps save over 2,900 lives, man wins car

Tulsa -- We would like to thank all of the donors who gave blood at the 2 Cares for the Community OBI Blood Drive on August 5. A record number of 450 people signed into the Tulsa blood drive at Bob Moore this year. 1,065 lives were saved by donations at this blood drive alone.

Donate blood August 5 at Bob Moore Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Tulsa for chance to win a new vehicle

The 2017 Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drive across Oklahoma Bob Moore Auto Group locations in August was a great success. In addition to the Tulsa blood drive, OBI events were held in all of the Bob Moore locations in Oklahoma City. In total, donors helped save 2,913 lives.

On August 19, at the Chesapeake Boathouse in Oklahoma City, OBI held the drawing for the winner of a new car from Bob Moore. The five finalists were: Danny Ellis of Tulsa, Terry Nicholas of OKC, Richard Hardy of Moore, Richard Ward of Edmond, and Andrea Perez of Moore.

The winner of the new 2017 Buick Verano is Richard Hardy. He is an O-negative, multi-gallon blood donor.

Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on approximately 1,200 volunteer donors per day to provide every drop of blood needed by patients in 90% of hospitals and medical facilities statewide. This includes all children’s, Veterans, and Indian Hospitals. Oklahoma Blood Institute recently equipped all air ambulances in the state with O-negative blood to provide more immediate transfusions to trauma patients.

