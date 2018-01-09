Oakhurst mobile home destroyed in fire

OAKHURST, Okla. - A mobile home is destroyed by flames in Oakhurst.

Crews were called out to West 65th St. a little after midnight Tuesday.

Everyone inside was able to make it out, but one person was treated for smoke inhalation.

The home is considered a total loss, and so far there is no cause for the fire.

