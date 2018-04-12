Number of flu deaths in Oklahoma surpasses 270 for season

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- The number of deaths due to flu in Oklahoma this season has now surpassed 270.

The Oklahoma Department of Health said Thursday that 271 people have died from the virus since the flu season began Sept. 1 -- the most fatalities since the agency began tracking the illness in 2009. The previous record number of flu-related deaths was 130 recorded a year ago.

In addition, a record number of more than 4,600 people have been hospitalized with flu-like symptoms so far this season.

The department reports 189 of the deaths were people aged 65-or older while two people 17 or younger have died due to the illness.

The county with the greatest number of deaths is Tulsa County with 50 while Oklahoma County has had 41 deaths.

