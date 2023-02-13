NSU-BA and OSBI team up for child abuse training

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Northeastern State University-Broken Arrow is partnering with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to further train law enforcement officers.

Data from the Oklahoma Department of Human Services shows nearly 80,000 reports of child abuse or neglect just in 2021 with more than 36,000 of those being accepted for investigation. And each year that number climbs so NSU-BA and OSBI created the Child Abuse Response Training Program (CART).

“We’ll be discussing throughout the week, child exploitation material, child sexual abuse material, physical and sexual abuse from a medical perspective or from an investigator’s perspective,” said OSBI Special Agent Chris Leamon.

Leamon said the CART training is tailored to law enforcement because of the graphic nature of the content. He said law enforcement officers are trained to work crimes against children but the cart training takes it one step further.

“These are not basic crimes, these are not entry-level crimes. That way the training itself is centered around how to process while on scene, before during and after,” Leamon said.

All the training is held at the NSU-BA campus and it’s involvement is all about making the community a better and safer place for the youngest of victims.

“We strive for providing programs and pathways for training, for certification, for education to give back to our law officers, our law enforcement team, to our community,” said Dean of Extended Learning, Dr. Eloy Chavez.

Leamon said when it comes to child abuse investigations, it’s constantly changing and new ways to better help victims are being worked on every day. The CART training is a three-part series that will go through the rest of the year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --