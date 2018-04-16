Nowata community stepping in after local church burns down

NOWATA, Okla. -- The Nowata community rallies behind a church that burned down on Friday.

"Emotionally draining, physically draining," said Connie Wilson, Pastor for Trinity Church.

The Trinity Church has been in the Wilson family for 85 years, with each generation pastoring inside.

But Pastor Connie Wilson's main concern on Friday was her congregates.

"As I stood and watched our church burn to the ground I said ‘we were supposed to hand out food Tuesday,'" said Pastor Wilson.

Fortunately a fellow church reached out and offered to feed Trinity Church's clients.

"God has a plan and we’re here to help them," said Carolyn Littlefield, Team Leader for Living Word Loaves and Fishes Food Bank.

Another community member offered a vacant building up for sale across from the courthouse in Nowata to Trinity Church to hold their services until they find a more stable location.

"When things go bad or there’s trouble, Nowata folks rally, they just do," said Pastor Wilson.

Living Word Loaves and Fishes Food Bank is extending their hours to feed the 45 families from Trinity Church.

While their shelves are somewhat full they still need help.

"We’ll almost double our outflow of food," said Littlefield.

If you'd like to give food or cash contributions to their food bank, Living Word Church will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 2 p.m. They're also extending their hours on Tuesday from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon, and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

You can also contact Carolyn Littlefield at (918) 520-2137.

