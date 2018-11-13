Northeastern Oklahoma dealing with overpopulation of pets

TULSA - Neglected and abused. Starving - in pain and left for dead. These are just some of the harsh realities that are happening in Green Country due to the pet overpopulation problem.

But organizations like the Humane Society of Tulsa are working to save as many animals as they can.

"It's overwhelming for Tulsa Animal Welfare to deal with, so that is the battle that they are up against," HSUS's Gina Gardner said.

Cities like Tulsa and Bartlesville have ordinances mandating spaying and neutering for pet owners.

No ordinances exist for rural areas.

There is also a nationwide law that mandates shelters and rescues fix pets before adopting them out.

One solution to combat this problem is Tulsa mayor GT Bynum announced a plan to increase the budget for Tulsa Animal Welfare.

Also, non-profits help fund transport flights to other states with space.

Another wait to help is to donate and volunteer at any shelter or non-profit.

