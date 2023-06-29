Northeast Oklahoma coin show moves to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — The annual Northeast Oklahoma Coin Show finds a new home in Tulsa.

The event began this afternoon with collectors traveling in as far as California and New York to buy, sell, and trade everything from coins, banknotes, souvenirs, and sports cards.

For the first three years, the event was held in Grove at the town's Civic Center. To meet the need for more hotel accommodations, director Mike Boyer decided to move it to Tulsa.

"This gives us a bigger format to reach more people, and we're really looking forward to it. We've got a lot more tables set up this year, so it should be a lot of fun" said Chuck Kirby, a YouTuber from Arkansas said.

The event continues through July 1 at the Cox Business Center.

