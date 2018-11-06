North Tulsa youth group is growing as it uses pizza to feed the hungry across the community

TULSA, Okla. -- It runs like your local delivery chain.

But the YouthWorks Pizza Factory is operated by North Tulsa elementary school students as they tackle new challenges and plan for their futures.

"To help teach kids how to do reading and math. How to run their own business, how to serve others in their community, and how to be leaders all while having lots of fun and eating pizza," director Chris Beach said.

By the end of 15 weeks, every member of the group will have a food handlers card, and experience working with college mentors on skills like money management.

"I'm so far away from home so it feels like family. They feel like my little brothers so it really does make me happy to be here," ORU volunteer Tidi Malokhokho said.

Each student delivers one pizza to a person living on the street, and another to their own family.

"I like to help people, and I was student of the month today," second grader Jermany Jackson said.

Right now close to 60 percent of kids in the neighborhood will drop out of school. It's a statistic the director is looking to change.

"I find that when the kids get out there to serve other people, their hearts change. They're not so much concerned about themselves anymore, but they're always thinking about how they can serve other people," Beach said.

The unemployment rate in North Tulsa is almost 70 percent. Yet this group only sees hope and growth in the years ahead.

"We hope to see a whole new future of leadership in North Tulsa. We'd love to see these kids be the leaders of North Tulsa someday," Beach said.

