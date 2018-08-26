North Tulsa shooting overnight

Tulsa, Okla - Early Sunday morning around midnight Tulsa Police Officers were dispatched to 2749 E. Admiral Place for a shooting.

The victim stated that a heavy set black male confronted him with accusations of having relations with his girlfriend.

According to the victim the suspect drew a .22 caliber gun and shot him in the leg.

The suspect got on a bicycle and rode northbound on Denver.

The victim was transported in stable condition.

The suspect has not been located at this time.

