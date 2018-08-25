North Tulsa shooting late last night

Tulsa, Okla -

Friday night at around 10:11 p.m., Tulsa Police Officers were dispatched to N. Braden Ave for a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a blue 4 door Chevrolet pick up truck stopped in the roadway with the victim and two witnesses next to the truck.

The victim had been shot several times in the upper torso and neck.

EMSA transported the victim to St. Johns in critical condition.

According to witnesses the shooting took place near 5506 E. Pine St. The victim and the suspect were meeting for unknown reasons.

The suspect pulled into the area and began shooting at them.

The suspect vehicle was described as a dark green Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban.

No suspects have been located at this time.

